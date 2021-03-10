Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of GMS worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of GMS opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

