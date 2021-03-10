Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of PGT Innovations worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.