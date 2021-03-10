Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Jack in the Box worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $105.84.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.