Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Nordstrom worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 84.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

