Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Heska worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heska by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Heska stock opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $217.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

