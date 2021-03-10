Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

