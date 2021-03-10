Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Navient worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Navient by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Navient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Navient by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NAVI stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

