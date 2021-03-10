Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of TTM Technologies worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

