Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Terex worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

TEX opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

