Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Glu Mobile worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

GLUU stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

