Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.68 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 272,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.64.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.