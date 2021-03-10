Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.96 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Core-Mark worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 1,295.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

