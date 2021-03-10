Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $6,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

