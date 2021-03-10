Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 94,198 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 167,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

