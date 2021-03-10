Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Coherus BioSciences worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,354,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter.

CHRS opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

