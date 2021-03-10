Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,707 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of TreeHouse Foods worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period.

NYSE THS opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

