Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,586 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of FirstCash worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FCFS stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

