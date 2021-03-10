Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.