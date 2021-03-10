Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of LendingTree worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $224.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.05 and a 200 day moving average of $302.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Truist cut their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.36.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.