Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Core Laboratories worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of CLB opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

