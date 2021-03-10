Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,484 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of F.N.B. worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE FNB opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.