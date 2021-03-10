Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,697 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vista Outdoor worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VSTO. CL King raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

