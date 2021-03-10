Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,512 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Harsco worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

