Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,383 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of The St. Joe worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

