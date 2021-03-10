Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,470 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

