Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,940 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of News worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in News by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.