Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,332 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,332 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Veritex worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

