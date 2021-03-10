Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Alamo Group worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $163.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

