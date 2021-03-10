Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,209 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Northwest Natural worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.