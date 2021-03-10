Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,583 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

