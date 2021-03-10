Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Moderna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,015 shares of company stock valued at $614,076,671 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

