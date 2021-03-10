Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.72

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.72 and last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 88478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Comerica Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 285.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 26,018 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

