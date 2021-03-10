PRiVCY Reaches Market Capitalization of $42,206.43 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. PRiVCY has a market cap of $42,206.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

