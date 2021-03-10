ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.47

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 10815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

