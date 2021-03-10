Profund Advisors LLC Has $100.18 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,791 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 141,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

