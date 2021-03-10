Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.84% of Progress Software worth $56,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

