Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 5,550.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Progressive Care stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,199,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Progressive Care has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

