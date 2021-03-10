Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 5,550.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Progressive Care stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,199,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Progressive Care has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Progressive Care
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.