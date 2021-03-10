Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $18.59 million and $363,356.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,734,627,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,508,934,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

