Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

