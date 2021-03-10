ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) fell 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.41. 1,141,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,115,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

