Prosperity Bancshares (PB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $88.00.

3/3/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Prosperity Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Prosperity Bancshares Inc alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.