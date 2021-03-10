Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.28 ($0.06), with a volume of 157,422 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.76.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

