Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $27.80 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $27.80 million and $2.18 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

