Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 793,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,118,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.