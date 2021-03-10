Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Down 30% This Week

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $70,005.44 and $408.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

