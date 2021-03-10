Prudential PLC Acquires 17,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $63.51.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.