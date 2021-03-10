Prudential PLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $85.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.