Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,447,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70.

