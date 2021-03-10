Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

