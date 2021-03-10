Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

